CM Jai Ram Thakur announces vet hospital at Mandi village

Mandi, March 8
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today announced a veterinary hospital at Seru in Jalpehar Gram Panchayat and said ultrasound machines would be provided in Civil Hospitals at Jogindernagar and Ladbadhol in Mandi district.
He was presiding over a state-level function on the occasion of International Women’s Day today.
He said the sustainable economic growth was unthinkable without women empowerment and gender inclusion was the driving factor for social progress and economic growth of any nation.
The CM said the government was committed to women empowerment along with gender equality and had taken several steps in this regard. A separate gender budget statement containing detail of all major schemes had been presented in the Budget.
The CM said a multi-storey parking would be constructed at Jogindernagar. Government Middle School, Yora, would be upgraded to Government High School. The CM also gave away prizes to women achievers in different fields. —
