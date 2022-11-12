CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’

Shimla, November 12
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday urged voters to come out in big numbers and enthusiastically participate in the “festival of democracy”.
He said every vote would help build a prosperous Himachal Pradesh.
"First vote, then refreshments. Dear fellow state residents, today is the day of voting.
"My humble request to all the voters is to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Vote in huge numbers, your one vote will help build a prosperous Himachal," he added.
The chief minister also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Twitter urged the people to enthusiastically participate in the polling.
Thakur said that on Modi's call, the people of Himachal would create a new voting record.
"Hearty greetings respected prime minister ji. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the voters of Devbhoomi Himachal about voting.
"Certainly, according to your call, voters in the state will create a new record by participating in the polling and are going to create a new 'riwaaz' (trend). Warm greetings to you," Thakur said in another tweet.
The BJP is seeking to change the trend of not re-electing incumbent governments in the state, while the Congress is asking people to follow the tradition and vote out the BJP.
The polling began at 8am and will continue till 5pm in all 68 Assembly constituencies.
