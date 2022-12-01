CM Jai Ram Thakur campaigns for Delhi MC poll

New Delhi, November 30
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today held a road show in favour of BJP candidates in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.
Thakur held the road show from Mata Rameshwari Nagar in Tikona Park to Dev Nagar in Karol Bagh. Himachal BJP president Suresh Kashyap also took part in the campaign in the national capital, where a large number of Himachalis reside.
He would address four public rallies tomorrow.
