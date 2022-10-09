CM Jai Ram Thakur opens museum at Chamba school

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 8

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated a Science Museum at Government Senior Secondary School for Boys here today.

Thakur, while addressing students, said that the Union Ministry of Science and Technology had set up the museum. It was the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up 75 such science museums in various aspirational districts of the country.

He said that the main objective of the science museums was not only to make people, particularly students, aware of India’s scientific journey and achievements in the past 75 years of Independence but also inculcate a scientific temper among schoolchildren.

He said that the museum had been named after Pandit Jaiwant Ram Upmanyu, the first Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Earth Science (Independent Charge), said that the Union Government had prepared a comprehensive programme, “Holistic education and public participation”, from pre-school to Class XII with an aim to improve the quality of school education by focusing on ‘Two Ts’ — teacher and technology.