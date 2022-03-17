CM lauds WB role in overall development

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 16

The long-standing cooperation between the Himachal Government and the World Bank has helped the state to move forward on its path of inclusive and sustainable green growth. This was stated by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while interacting with a team of the World Bank led by its Regional Vice President Hartwig Schafer, here today.

“The World Bank assistance has helped the state to usher in policy reforms in finance, power, watershed management, tourism and industry,” he added.

“A programme with a loan component of Rs 1,500 crore for the overall improvement of the power sector is in the pipeline and a loan agreement is expected to be signed by June 30,” he said.

Schafer said, “The World Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with the Himachal Government. Since agriculture and horticulture are the mainstay of the state’s economy, the World Bank is keen to assist it in these sectors.