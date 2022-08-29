CM launches free power scheme in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 28

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today launched a scheme under which 125 units of free electricity would be given to people of the state. The scheme was started from Mandi district.

The CM said the government had taken many decisions to ensure direct benefits to the common man.

Himachal generates a surplus electricity and has about 24,567 mw power potential. He said the state had set a target of harnessing 10,000 mw of the additional power potential by 2030 of which about 1,500 to 2,000 mw would be solar power.

He said the government had changed policies from time to time to encourage firms to invest not only in hydropower projects, but also in solar, wind and hybrid-cum-pumped storage. Due to the efforts of the government, construction work on 24 hydroelectric projects had been completed during his tenure.

He said with the decision of the government, of 22,59,645 domestic consumers, over 14,62,130 consumers were now getting zero electricity bill. He said on consumption of 125 units power, the consumers earlier had to pay about Rs 600.

According to sources in the HP State Electricity Board, the consumers will get zero electricity bill for consumption of up to 125 units. If they will consume more units than 125, they will get a bill of full consumed units.

The CM said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, made a reference to Gangot panchayat of Kangra district for making children of migrant labourers as special guests during the celebration of August 15 this year. The PM also made a reference to the community participation of the people in the Spiti valley during harvesting of their crops. This shows the special bonding the PM shares with the state and its people.”

The CM urged people to save electricity. He virtually interacted with beneficiaries of the scheme. He also inaugurated a 33kv substation, Kalyard, in Mandi with Rs 3.29 crore.

Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary thanked the Chief Minister for launching this scheme.

Minister, MLA absent

Of the nine MLAs of Mandi district, two MLAs, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur from Dharampur and Prakash Rana from Jogindernagar, were absent.

Despite sour relations with the BJP, MLA Anil Sharma from Mandi Sadar also attended this function and shared the dais with the CM.

Seeks one more chance Being a CM, I got only three years to work for the progress of the state, while two years were affected by Covid. I should be given one more chance to work as a CM for the progress of the state. — Jai Ram Thakur, CM

