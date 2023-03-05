CM launches website of Billing paragliding assn

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 4

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the official website of the Billing Paragliding Association late last evening.

He said, “Himachal can boast of the world’s best paragliding site at Bir-Billing in Kangra where many international competitions and pre-World Cup paragliding tournaments have been hosted. Besides, we have other sites in the state such as Bandla Dhar in Bilaspur district and Solang near Manali.”

Sukhu said that the government had taken measures to boost adventure sports in the state. “The launch of the website is expected to give a fillip to adventure tourism and will attract more adventure enthusiasts to experience the thrill,” he added. He lauded the efforts of the association in promoting paragliding in a big way. He said, “With the launch of the website, relevant information about paragliding and other activities will be easily accessible to sports lovers.”