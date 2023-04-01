Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lays stone of PET scan facility at IGMC

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 31

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone for a PET scan facility at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, Shimla, here today. It would be constructed at a cost of Rs 45.68 crore; Rs 21 crore has been allocated for a single positron emission tomography (PET) CT scan machine, Rs 9 crore for a photon emission computerised tomography (SPECT) CT scan machine and Rs 15.68 crore for civil works.

The Chief Minister said that his government was committed to providing world-class facilities to patients within the state, thus saving their money and time. “Once the PET block is completed, it will facilitate the detection of cancer, response and follow-up, besides benefiting cardiology, psychiatry, urology and other departments,” he added.

The PET block would have a three-storey building with modern amenities for patients, doctors and paramedical staff. It would also have parking space for about 50 vehicles.

Sukhu said the government had decided to establish PET scan facilities in all medical colleges in the state. It had allocated Rs 400 crore for the Centre of Excellence for Cancer Care at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur. “The number of cancer patients is increasing in the state. The government has allocated funds in the Budget for the study of the causes of cancer,” he added.

