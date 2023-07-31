CM lays stones, inaugurates projects worth Rs 82.14 crore

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 30

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today laid the foundation stones and inaugurated 14 development projects worth Rs 82.14 crore for Chamba district. The Chief Minister was here to preside over the closing ceremony of the eight-day-long International Minjar fair of Chamba.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the hostel of government millennium polytechnic college constructed at a cost of Rs 4.55 crore, Mukhya Mantri Lok Bhawan at Chil Bungalow built at a cost of Rs 92.98 lakh, OPD block of primary health centre, Banikhet, made at a cost of Rs 1.99 crore and staff quarters at civil hospital, Chowari, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.48 crore.

Besides, the Chief Minister inaugurated Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise Office building and Additional Superintendent State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau office at Chamba constructed a cost of Rs 3.26 crore and MBBS students’ hostel, residential complex and hostel for nurses at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College (PJNGMC) constructed at a cost of Rs 39 crore.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for the Kandu-Panjoh link road (Upper Panjoh) to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.11 crore, Kandu-Panjoh link road (Lower Panjoh) to come up at a cost of Rs 2.28 crore and veterinary hospital building, Khajjiar, be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.01 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone of the improvement and extension works of the drinking water scheme for Chamba town which will cost Rs 12.44 crore, lift drinking water scheme for Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba to come up at a cost of Rs 11.27 crore and construction of water and sanitation centre at Mangla at a cost of Rs 1.80 crore.

