Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur meets delegation from Seraj

Solan, October 16
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today met a delegation of his constituent from the Seraj Assembly seat at a private hotel in Baddi before leaving for Delhi to participate in the party’s core committee meeting.
He told mediapersons that the party tickets would be finalised soon so that nominations, which begin from October 17, could be filed in time. He also informed that the process to finalise the tickets in consultation with the Central leadership would begin tomorrow and be completed soon.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking the opinion of its elected representatives comprising panchayati raj institute representatives, chairmen, vice-chairman as well as office-bearers at the mandal and district level and heads of frontal organisations on ticket allotment.
They cast their votes in all four parliamentary constituencies in favour of aspirants for each seat. The votes would be counted and the result would be forwarded to the party’s Central leaders before finalising the names of candidates for the Assembly elections, said state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap.
