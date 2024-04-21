CM misleading people on Central assistance, says state BJP gen secy

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 20

State BJP general secretary Rakesh Jamwal today hit out at the state government for its alleged failure to fulfil the 10 guarantees that the Congress had given to people during the 2022 Assembly elections and misleading them on the disaster assistance received from the Central Government.

Jamwal, while addressing mediapersons here, said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was accusing the Central Government of not helping Himachal in the wake of the rain disaster last year. “Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh has time and again thanked Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari for providing liberal assistance to Himachal for the construction of roads, so we don’t know why the Chief Minister blames the Central Goverment,” he wondered.

He said that the Congress had come to power on the back of the 10 guarantees but had not fulfilled these. “People are asking Congress leaders where are one lakh jobs, free power and Rs 1,500 per month assistance to women. The Congress had also promised to procure cow dung for Rs 2 per kg but did not fulfil it as well,” he added.

Jamwal said that every section of society, even Cabinet ministers and Congress MLAs were unhappy with the government. “Six former MLAs, who had revolted against the Congress, decided to support the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections, as they did not want to support a man who was fighting a case against the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya,” he added.

Jamwal asked Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh to unravel the mystery about his resignation from the state Cabinet. “Both Vikramaditya Singh and his mother Pratibha Singh have been time and again expressing their angst at being denied land on the Ridge for the installation of a statue of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. She had publicly said that she would not contest the Lok Sabha election as the situation was not conducive for it,” he said.

He targeted Vikramaditya for his comments on Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from the Mandi seat. “Kangana is the daughter of Himachal and has earned a name for herself in the film industry. Contest the elections on issues and not by launching personal attacks. People want to know the achievements of the Congress government during its 15-month rule,” he added.

Jamwal said that the BJP was fully geared up for the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly byelections.

Liberal aid to Himachal

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh has time and again thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for providing liberal assistance to Himachal for the construction of roads. So we don’t know why the CM blames the Central Government? Rakesh Jamwal, state bjp general secretary

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Shimla