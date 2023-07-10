CM mourns death of 3 family members in house collapse in Shimla district

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 9

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today expressed shock over the death of three members of a family in a landslide at Kotgarh in Shimla district. Anil (31), his wife Kiran (30) and their son (11) were killed when their house collapsed due to a landslide this morning.

The Chief Minister said that the district administration had been directed to provide immediate relief to the affected family.

Meanwhile, Sukhu constituted a committee to assess the damage caused due to heavy rain in the state. The committee comprises Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi.