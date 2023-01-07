CM mourns demise of Thakur's father-in-law

Shimla, January 6
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today mourned the demise of Shrinath Rao, father-in-law of Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.
Sukhu said, “It is a moment of grief for the family and I pray to the almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to withstand the irreparable loss”.
Agnihotri said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the aggrieved former Chief Minister and his family members. I pray for peace to the departed soul.”
