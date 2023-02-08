CM: No dearth of funds for development

Hamirpur, February 7
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today directed officials concerned to complete all ongoing projects in stipulated time. There would be no dearth of funds for development works, he said while presiding over a meeting of senior officials of various departments at the Sera guesthouse in the district.
Sukhu reviewed ongoing and proposed developmental projects in the Nadaun and Hamirpur Assembly constituencies and directed officials to complete these in given time. He added that the government would not tolerate any compromise with quality in construction works.
He asked officials to speed up the tendering process and execution of projects. He said that forest clearance, preparation of DPRs and fund allocation should be done promptly.
Deputy Commissioner Debashweta Banik detailed about various ongoing projects in the district. Sukhu advised her to expedite the tourism project proposed for Nadaun. Later, Sukhu met people and addressed their grievances.
