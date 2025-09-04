DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / CM orders expediting of relief ops

CM orders expediting of relief ops

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:00 AM Sep 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the state had suffered losses of Rs 3,526 crore in the current monsoon in which 341 persons have lost their lives so far.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister expressed grief over 11 deaths in various parts of the state during past 24 hours due to heavy downpour. According to reports, seven deaths have been reported at Sundernagar of Mandi district, two in Kullu district and two at Bithal in Shimla district.

He said 122 landslides, 95 flashfloods and 45 cloudbursts have caused massive devastation this monsoon. He reviewed the situation arising out of the torrential rain across the state and directed the district administrations to intensify rescue and relief operations on a war-footing.

Advertisement

Reviewing the situation in Kullu district, the CM said heavy machinery would be airlifted with the help of Air Force helicopters to accelerate restoration works.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts