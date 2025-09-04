CM orders expediting of relief ops

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the state had suffered losses of Rs 3,526 crore in the current monsoon in which 341 persons have lost their lives so far.

The Chief Minister expressed grief over 11 deaths in various parts of the state during past 24 hours due to heavy downpour. According to reports, seven deaths have been reported at Sundernagar of Mandi district, two in Kullu district and two at Bithal in Shimla district.

He said 122 landslides, 95 flashfloods and 45 cloudbursts have caused massive devastation this monsoon. He reviewed the situation arising out of the torrential rain across the state and directed the district administrations to intensify rescue and relief operations on a war-footing.

Reviewing the situation in Kullu district, the CM said heavy machinery would be airlifted with the help of Air Force helicopters to accelerate restoration works.