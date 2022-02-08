CM perturbed by bypoll defeat: Congress

UNA, FEBRUARY 7
Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri today said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was so perturbed by the BJP defeat in the Lok Sabha and Assembly byelections that he had started degrading the people of the state by calling them opportunists and ‘Kalyugi’.
Addressing mediapersons here, Agnihotri said it was deplorable that the CM had shown residents of Lahaul in a poor light for allegedly being thankless to the BJP for Rohtang Tunnel.
He said the Congress had deep respect for the people of Himachal Pradesh, particularly the tribal people, who were, though simple, fully aware and had been voting in favour of development. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon