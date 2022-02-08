CM perturbed by bypoll defeat: Congress

Our Correspondent

UNA, FEBRUARY 7

Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri today said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was so perturbed by the BJP defeat in the Lok Sabha and Assembly byelections that he had started degrading the people of the state by calling them opportunists and ‘Kalyugi’.

Addressing mediapersons here, Agnihotri said it was deplorable that the CM had shown residents of Lahaul in a poor light for allegedly being thankless to the BJP for Rohtang Tunnel.

He said the Congress had deep respect for the people of Himachal Pradesh, particularly the tribal people, who were, though simple, fully aware and had been voting in favour of development. —