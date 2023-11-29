CM politicising closure of stone crushers: BJP

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 28

The BJP has accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of issuing vague statements over the closure of stone crushers and and trying to politicise the issue.

BJP spokesperson Sanjay Sharma, in a statement issued here, said that the Chief Minister had alleged that the state had suffered a revenue loss of Rs 100 crore due to illegal stone crushers operating in the state. Sukhu had said that some stone crushers were operating on generators. These statements were vague and misleading, he added.

He said that the state government had closed 129 stone crushers and 47 of these had now been allowed to operate again as nothing illegal was found against them. He added that the Chief Minister should declare the names of stone crushers that were operating on generators. “The Chief Minister should also disclose the names of stone crushers, which have stolen sand and gravel worth Rs 100 crore,” he said.

