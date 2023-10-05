CM presides over Founder’s Day celebrations at Lawrence School

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 4

“There are no shortcuts in life. Success, fame and wealth may give momentary happiness but the real satisfaction is derived from your inner strength while remaining true to your ethos and values and upholding your morals,” asserted Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over the 176th Founder’s Day celebration at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, today.

The CM gave away prizes to the meritorious students and those who excelled in various fields.

While addressing the students, he exhorted them to become a good human being. “Life’s decisions can often be complex. There’ll be ups and downs in life to test you. Even though the easier path appears tempting, never follow any shortcut to achieve success.”

Emphasising the importance of authenticity and unwavering belief in one’s principles, he said life is a rollercoaster ride with many highs and lows. But one’s integrity and values serve as a guide. He asked the students to dream big, work tirelessly to achieve their aspirations and never give up even when facing significant challenges.

The CM applauded the school for its outstanding track record in nurturing self-confidence and discipline among the students. “This institution has moulded numerous lives and continues to inspire the pursuit of knowledge and character,” he said.

The CM earlier inspected an impressive parade presented by the students and also inaugurated teacher’s enrichment centre and an innovation exhibition on the occasion.

Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon elaborated on the school’s accomplishments and activities, underscoring its commitment to providing a well-rounded education to the students.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, MLAs Vinod Sultanpuri and Bhuvneshwar Gaur, Secretary Home Dr Abhishek Jain, ADC Ajay Yadav, SP Gaurav Singh and other dignitaries were among those present on the occasion.

#Solan #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu