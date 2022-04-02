CM: Raghupur in Anni to be developed as tourist place

KULLU, April 1

The Raghupur area of the Anni Assembly constituency will be developed from tourism point of view to provide employment opportunities to the local youth, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today.

He laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 70 crore at remote Dehuri village in Karshaigad panchayat of Anni subdivision

Thakur, while addressing a public gathering, said Raghupur would be included in the ‘Nai Rahein, Nai Manzilein’ scheme.

He added Raghupur and outer Seraj are picturesque valleys and have immense potential for tourism.

Thakur asked the Kullu Deputy Commissioner to complete the process of seeking approval for the youth to provide camping facilities in the Raghupur valley.

He inaugurated a sub-divisional office of the Jal Shakti Department at Shawar and laid the foundation stone of 13 development projects worth Rs 69.68 crore. He announced a Primary Health Centre (PHC) for Karshaigad panchayat and to start science classes in Lagoti school. He said funds would be provided for the construction of Ropa to Lagoti and Koltha roads and the Nagan to Chhatri road.—OC