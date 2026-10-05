CM raises cash award for Himachal’s 4 Asiad gold-winning kabaddi players to Rs 1 crore each

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday agreed to enhance the cash award for Himachal’s four women kabaddi players, who are members of the Indian team that won the gold medal at Asiad, from Rs 33 lakh each to Rs 1 crore each.

The players, including team captain Pushpa Rana, met Sukhu and raised their concerns over the cash prize announced for them.

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The other three players from Himachal in the gold-medal winning squad are Ritu Negi, Jyoti Thakur and Bhavna Thakur.

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Rana told the CM that the players had expected a higher reward in view of their achievement. Sukhu agreed to their demand and assured them that the cash award would be enhanced to Rs 1 crore each.

He also assured the players that their request for suitable government jobs would be looked into.