CM releases Rs 3.27 cr to 7,280 women under Sukh Samman Yojana in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, June 19

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today released Rs 3.27 crore under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana to 7,280 women of Una district at a function organised in Kangar village of the Haroli Assembly segment. He said that the bank accounts of the beneficiaries would be credited with Rs 4,500 as three months’ installments of Rs 1,500 each, starting from April this year.

Sukhu said that the state government had allocated a budget of Rs 23 crore to fulfil the poll promise and 48,000 women aged between 18 and 60 years were in the process of receiving the first installment of Rs 1,500 per month. He charged the BJP with misleading the women about the scheme and creating obstacles in its implementation. He praised his government for restoring the old pension scheme, which had benefited over 1.36 lakh employees.

Rs 2,000 cr development projects okayed for Haroli The Chief Minister said that in the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, development projects of about Rs 2,000 crore, besides Rs 1,000 crore for the bulk drug park and an electrical division were sanctioned for the Haroli segment

He said that the posts of General Nurse and Midwife (GNM) would be increased from 40 to 60 in HIMCAPES College of Law and Nursing at Badhera village in Una district

Sukhu also announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh each for strengthening a park in Dulehar and a playground in Beetan village

Sukhu said that Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur’s claim that the BJP would form government in the state after the Lok Sabha elections had fallen flat. He added that the people of the state had rejected the leaders, who betrayed them and switched loyalty. The voters would met out the same treatement to the three former Independent MLAs, who had tried to topple the democratically-elected Congress government.

The Chief Minister alleged that the previous BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur was marred with corruption, nepotism and patronising mafias. He added that the standard of education had declined during the BJP rule.

He alleged that the previous BJP government had led the state to a financial crisis but the Congress government was working to bring the economy back on track. He added that his government had introduced English medium curriculum from Class I, which would give children a competitive edge.

He praised Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri for his dedicated services to Una. Earlier, Agnihotri said that the Congress government had fulfilled the poll promise made to the women in the state by crediting Rs 1,500 per month to their bank accounts.

He called upon the women not to be misled by the BJP’s misinformation campaign and fill application forms at the earliest to get the monthly pension. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil also spoke on the occasion. Chintpurni MLA Sudarshan Babloo was also present.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indira Gandhi #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu #Una