CM releases book 'Jakhu Mandir-Sanjeevani Booti ka Rahasya'

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while releasing the book ‘Jakhu Mandir-Sanjeevani Booti ka Rahasya’, said it would prove to be of immense significance from a tourism perspective.

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The book has been authored by former Assistant Director of the Language, Art and Culture Department and Chief Spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh Kisan Congress, Trilok Suryavanshi. It was released by the Chief Minister here yesterday evening.

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Appreciating the author's efforts, the Chief Minister said, “Besides providing devotees and tourists with comprehensive information about the historic Jakhu Temple, the book will also help them gain valuable insights into the rich history and vibrant cultural heritage of Shimla.”

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He said the book highlights the mythological history of the world-famous Jakhu Temple, explores the mystery surrounding the Sanjeevani Booti and presents several fascinating facts associated with the temple.

“It also offers detailed accounts of Shimla's heritage buildings, important religious shrines and other historical landmarks, making it a valuable resource for readers and visitors alike,” he added.