DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / CM releases book 'Jakhu Mandir-Sanjeevani Booti ka Rahasya'

CM releases book 'Jakhu Mandir-Sanjeevani Booti ka Rahasya'

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:23 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File photo
Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while releasing the book ‘Jakhu Mandir-Sanjeevani Booti ka Rahasya’, said it would prove to be of immense significance from a tourism perspective.

Advertisement

The book has been authored by former Assistant Director of the Language, Art and Culture Department and Chief Spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh Kisan Congress, Trilok Suryavanshi. It was released by the Chief Minister here yesterday evening.

Advertisement

Appreciating the author's efforts, the Chief Minister said, “Besides providing devotees and tourists with comprehensive information about the historic Jakhu Temple, the book will also help them gain valuable insights into the rich history and vibrant cultural heritage of Shimla.”

Advertisement

He said the book highlights the mythological history of the world-famous Jakhu Temple, explores the mystery surrounding the Sanjeevani Booti and presents several fascinating facts associated with the temple.

“It also offers detailed accounts of Shimla's heritage buildings, important religious shrines and other historical landmarks, making it a valuable resource for readers and visitors alike,” he added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts