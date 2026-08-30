DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / CM releases Rs 35.42 lakh to 1,012 fisher families

CM releases Rs 35.42 lakh to 1,012 fisher families

New SDM office announced at Dadasiba; Kasba Kotla CHC to function round-the-clock

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:38 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu distributes cheques to fishermen in Dadasiba on Saturday.
Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday released Rs 35.42 lakh in financial assistance to 1,012 fisher families under the Mukhyamantri Matsya Samman Nidhi Yojana and announced the opening of a new Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office at Dadasiba in Kangra district’s Jaswan-Pragpur Assembly constituency. He also announced round-the-clock functioning of the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Kasba Kotla and said the notification for the new SDM office would be issued shortly.

Advertisement

Addressing a gathering at Dadasiba, Sukhu said Rs 3,500 had been transferred directly into the bank accounts of each of the 1,012 fisher families through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said the state government was providing annual financial assistance of Rs 3,500 to fisher families during the annual fishing ban period to mitigate the difficulties they face. He said the government had also introduced a minimum support price (MSP) for fish.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister announced that the Mukhyamantri Ka Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana would be launched from Solan district on October 2. He said around 90,000 families that had never benefited from any government welfare scheme had been identified for inclusion under the initiative.

Around two lakh families would be covered under the scheme, with women belonging to these families set to receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,500 along with 300 units of free electricity.

Advertisement

Accusing the previous BJP government of misusing public money, Sukhu alleged that around 5,000 bighas of land in the Baddi area of Solan district had been allotted to industrialists close to the BJP under a customised package without registration.

He said the state government was considering cancelling the allotments and that the land would be taken back if no work had been undertaken on it.

Referring to the Himcare scheme implemented during the previous BJP government, Sukhu alleged that bills had been prepared for ovary operations on men, which, he said, pointed to a major scam. He also alleged benami transactions in connection with the expansion of Kangra airport and said the state government had ordered an inquiry. If irregularities were established, he said, the land would be confiscated and distributed among the poor.

Speaking about healthcare, the Chief Minister said the state government had set a target of filling 90 per cent of medical, paramedical and supporting staff positions in government medical colleges by December 31 this year.

Earlier, Sukhu inaugurated the newly constructed Primary Health Centre building at Bari in Jaswan-Pragpur, built at a cost of Rs 95 lakh. He also laid the foundation stones for a science block at Government Senior Secondary School, Dadasiba, costing Rs 1.80 crore; road works worth Rs 4.85 crore in the Jaswan-Pragpur area; and a health sub-centre building at Aloh, costing Rs 37 lakh.

Deputy Chairman of the State Planning Board Bhawani Singh Pathania said the government was focusing on balanced development, with priority being accorded to health, education and the rural economy. Dehra MLA Kamlesh Thakur, Jwalamukhi MLA Sanjay Rattan, former MLA Yog Raj and Advocate General Anup Rattan were among those present on the occasion.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts