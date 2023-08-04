CM seeks Rs 2K cr Central aid for relief & restoration work

Tribune News Service

Shimla/new Delhi, August 3

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the Central Government for an immediate relief of Rs 2,000 crore for expediting relief and restoration works in the state that was battered by flashfloods and cloudbursts. He has also sought the construction of an airstrip at Rangrik in the Spiti valley along with strengthening road infrastructure to connect villages along the Tibet border.

Sukhu today met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and urged him for the construction of an airstrip at Rangrik, which is at an aerial distance of 50 km from the Tibet border. He said, “Spiti has no other access except the National Highway-505.”

Airstrip at Rangrik Sukhu met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Thursday and urged him for setting up an airstrip at Rangrik in Spiti valley, which is at an aerial distance of 50 km from Tibet border

He told the minister that Spiti had no other access except the National Highway-505

He also urged Rajnath for the relocation of an ammo depot at Powari in Kinnaur for which two alternative sites had been identified

He also urged Rajnath for the relocation of an ammunition depot at Powari in Kinnaur for which two alternative sites had been identified. The state government would provide land for the depot, he added.

Sukhu also called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and thanked her for providing Rs 830 crore. He sought a special Central grant for accelerating the pace of restoration work. He said that the estimated losses due to the rain fury in the state had been pegged at Rs 8,000 crore.

The Chief Minister later met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought an immediate relief of Rs 2,000 crore for relief and restoration works. He said that the 450 MW Shongtong Karcham hydroelectric project on the left bank of the Sutlej was located right opposite the ammo depot in Kinnaur and the excavation work for a silt flushing tunnel had to be done from the inlet portal and not the outlet portal due to some detrimental restrictions from the ammunition depot. “The issue was discussed with the Centre for Fire Explosives and Environment Safety to approve and finalise a methodology for controlled blasting till the ammunition depot is relocated, thus enabling the state government to undertake excavation from the outlet portal,” he added.

Sukhu also requested Shah for the redevelopment of the old Hindustan-Tibet road, development of a parallel stretch from Jeori to Bhabanagar and the Khab-Leo-Chango road, besides the Bhabha-Mudh road with a tunnel under the Bhaba Top. This would reduce distance between Kaza and Shimla by 70 km, he added.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu