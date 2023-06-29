CM seeks higher royalty from SJVNL projects

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 28

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh today asked the SJVNL to enhance Himachal’s share of royalty in the form of free power in its projects that have become debt free.

Sukhu raised the issue with SJVNL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma, who called on him here. He expressed displeasure over the SJVNL starting construction work on the 210 MW Luhri (Phase-1), 66 MW Dhaulasidh and 382 MW Sunni dam projects without signing an implementation agreement with the government.

He said that despite repeated requests of the state government, the SJVNL had taken no measures with an optimistic approach. For this reason, the government had issued a notice to the power producer.

Sukhu said that the state should be given royalty in the form of free power at the rate of 20 per cent, 30 per cent and 40 per cent in the hydropower projects of the SJVNL.

He demanded royalty at the rate of 30 per cent in case of projects that had recovered its construction cost. Those projects that had been operational for 40 years should be transferred to the state government, he added.

Sukhu said that the river waters of the state were “our priceless assets”. Hydroelectric projects were exploiting these resources while the people of the state were not getting desired benefits from them, he added.