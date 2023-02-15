CM sends chopper to shift patient from Pangi to Tanda

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 14

In a humanitarian act, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today cancelled his scheduled tour and sent his official helicopter from Shimla to get a serious patient airlifted from Killar in tribal Pangi subdivision of Chamba district. The patient was shifted to Tanda medical college in Kangra.

In a press note issued here, a government spokesperson said that the Chief Minister had directed the hospital authorities to treat him free of cost and provide him every possible assistance. “The government plans to strengthen health facilities in far off and tribal regions of the state. An adequate number of doctors will be posted in such areas, so that people living in hard and tribal regions can get best medical facilities,” Sukhu said.

Meanwhile, Pritam Lal, brother of the patient, in a video message, has thanked the Chief Minister for his help.