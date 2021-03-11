CM should quit: Agnihotri

Our Correspondent

Una, May 7

Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri today said that the police recruitment paper leak was a big scam, which was not possible without the patronage of those in power.

‘Govt tried to hush up case’ When the paper leak case surfaced, efforts were made to announce the exam results in a haste. When the matter began to appear on social media, people were threatened with police action. Officers, who tried to highlight the matter, were threatened. It was only when some honest police officers put up noting on the files that the government ordered a probe by an SIT. — Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of opposition

Agnihotri, while addressing mediapersons here, said that the issue had wide ramifications, as it had impacted 74,000 youth who appeared in the exam. He demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the charge of the Home Department. He added that the inquiry into the paper leak case should be handed over to the CBI.

He alleged that the paper was sold for Rs 8 lakh and as per his information, several applicants scored marks, which did not match the marks they had secured in the qualifying examination. He said that no responsible person in the government or the Police Department was willing to speak on the issue.

Agnihotri charged the government with trying to hush up the matter. “When the paper leak case surfaced, efforts were made to announce the exam results in a haste. When the matter began to appear on social media, people were threatened with police action,” he alleged. Officers, who tried to highlight the matter, were threatened. It was only when some honest police officers put up noting on the files that the government ordered a probe by an SIT, he added.

He alleged that gross irregularities had been reported in two police recruitment exams conducted during the Jai Ram Thakur government. The Chief Minister had announced that a fresh exam would be held, but he should tell who would be responsible for the huge cost to be incurred on undertaking the massive exercise for the second time.

Agnihotri questioned the government why the standard operating procedures for maintaining the secrecy of the question paper was not followed. He said that the government had constituted eight SITs in different cases and like the previous ones, this one would also fail to get to a logical conclusion.