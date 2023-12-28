CM: Six govt offices to shift out of rented space to save funds

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 27

The state government has decided to shift six of its offices from rented accommodation to the vacant lying parking complex at Tutikandi here as part of its cost cutting initiatives.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the government had directed that six major government departments should move out of the rented accommodation, a major step towards Vyavastha Parivartan. “The move is part of the several cost cutting initiatives taken by our government to save government funds. They will be relocated in January, which will help save Rs 10 lakh per month,” he said.

The offices to be shifted include those of the Women and Child Development, HP Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission, State Taxes and Excise, HP State Food Commission, Directorate of Energy and the DGP Police Headquarters Emergency Response Support System.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu