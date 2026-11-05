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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CM Sukhu acts on schoolgirl's emotional plea to get mother posted closer home

CM Sukhu acts on schoolgirl's emotional plea to get mother posted closer home

The CM asked officials to note down the girl's request, and the transfer order was issued by evening

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:32 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is touring the tribal district of Chamba. PTI file
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A young schoolgirl, with tears rolling down her cheeks, told Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu that her mother, a JBT teacher, was posted hundreds of kilometres away from their home in Chamba. By evening, the Directorate of School Education had issued the transfer order of the teacher from Nerwa in Shimla district to Chamba, her home district.

The Chief Minister is touring the tribal district of Chamba. The girl approached him this morning and requested him to bring her mother closer to home. The CM asked officials to note down the girl's request, and the transfer order was issued by evening.

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There is a ban on the transfer of teaching staff in the state during the middle of the academic session. Inter-district transfers of JBT teachers are even more difficult as they belong to the district cadre and not the state cadre. According to an Education Department official, the transfer was ordered under the government’s five per cent discretionary quota.

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“The government can order up to five per cent inter-district transfers in cases it deems fit,” the official said.

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