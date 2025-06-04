CM Sukhu announces series of development projects for Dehra

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has initiated a series of development projects in the Dehra Assembly constituency, represented by his wife Kamlesh Thakur, on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering at Haripur town, he told the local residents that they were lucky to choose his wife as their political representative in the state Assembly because she could easily impress upon him directly to get funds for development works. Adding that “Dehra mera hai”, he said that his wife has asked him to speed up the development works, which were neglected for years. “I have instructed officials of all the departments to complete all the works in time”, he said.

Earlier, his wife demanded from the CM to upgrade the hospital of Haripur to an Adarsh Hospital. The demand was accepted by Sukhu with a smile on his face. He not only sanctioned Rs 6 crore to upgrade the hospital but also announced Rs 2 crore for constructing the houses of the doctors and para-medical staff; besides, announcing six specialist doctors for this hospital.

Sukhu also laid the foundation stone and performed ‘bhumi pujan’ of Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park at Bankhandi, which is a flagship project of the Congress government, the estimated cost of which is Rs 619 crore. In the first phase, Rs 150 crore was being spent on construction of 43 enclosures. Around 90 per cent work of boundary wall has been completed. Besides, eight check dams have also been constructed so far. He said this park would have space to showcase 78 species of animals, including the Asiatic lion, hog deer, monitor lizard, crocodile, ghadiyal and various bird species. The zoo will also have a wetland aviary of indigenous bird species, he added.

During his two-day tour to Dehra, the Chief Minister, among other development projects, will lay the foundation stones of a critical care unit at the Civil Hospital in Dehra at a cost of Rs 26.82 crore. He will inaugurate a new building in the Government Degree College at Dhaliara; bridge over Narad Khad on Sunhet Bassi road in Bada village and unveil a statue of Prithviraj Chauhan at Dehra bypass.

The local MLA and CM’s wife Kamlesh Thakur has expressed confidence that with these initiatives, Dehra will emerge as one of the most developed constituencies in the state.

The local MLAs Sanjay Rattan (Jwalamukhi), Asish Butail (Palampur) and many local leaders of the ruling party were present along with him during his visit. At Haripur, Atul Mahajan president of the local vyapar mandal welcomed him.

89 Pong dam oustees relieved

The Chief Minister, during a public meeting in Haripur, handed over land allotment certificates to 89 Pong dam oustees. He said that Pong Dam oustees were struggling to get proprietary rights of the land, which they were in possession, for the past 50 years. He said that the state government was now granting them their due rights and assured that remaining displaced families would also be allotted land in the near future. Additionally, each poor family will receive Rs 3 lakh as financial assistance for building homes, he said.

Condoles death of Lance Naik Manish Thakur

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed deep grief over the demise of Indian Army soldier Lance Naik Manish Thakur.

Lance Naik Thakur was a resident of Baraban village in Nahan, Sirmaur district, and was serving in the Dogra Regiment. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and said that the state government stands firmly with the family in this difficult time and will provide all possible assistance.