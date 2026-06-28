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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CM Sukhu announces ST status push, brand makeover for Bara Bhangal’s rajmah

CM Sukhu announces ST status push, brand makeover for Bara Bhangal’s rajmah

Addressing a public gathering, the Chief Minister said he had come to Bara Bhangal not for politics but to share the pain and hardships of its people.

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:49 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacts with an elderly woman during his visit to Bara Bhangal village.
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Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday announced that the state government would make efforts to secure Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the remote Bara Bhangal region and declare it a Natural Farming Panchayat, while unveiling a series of measures aimed at improving the livelihoods of its residents.

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The Chief Minister also announced branding initiative for Bara Bhangal’s famed naturally grown rajmah (kidney beans), intended to give the produce a distinct identity and fetch better prices in the market.

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During his two-day visit to one of Himachal Pradesh’s most isolated villages, the Chief Minister urged farmers to take advantage of the state’s Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme for naturally grown crops and encouraged them to diversify into walnut and chestnut cultivation. He also assured better market access for locally produced meat, saying the government was committed to strengthening the local economy through sustainable agriculture and allied activities.

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Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Minister inspected flood-affected areas around the helipad and reviewed relief and rehabilitation measures with district officials. Stressing the need to improve connectivity, he directed officials to expedite the construction of the road to Bara Bhangal by inviting separate tenders for each kilometre of the project. He also announced Rs 10 crore for the road and asked officials to explore the possibility of airlifting heavy machinery to the site to speed up construction.

Addressing the long-pending electricity issue, Sukhu instructed the power department to install diesel generator sets in the village and conduct a survey for providing electricity connections and household wiring. He announced one diesel genset each for Upper and Lower Bara Bhangal until road connectivity is restored and also discussed reviving the flood-damaged hydropower project and exploring solar energy options.

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Responding to demands raised by residents, the Chief Minister assured that the government would take up the issue of mobile connectivity with private telecom operators. He also directed officials to identify suitable forest land to promote eco-tourism and reiterated the government’s commitment to developing Bara Bhangal as a tourism destination.

For students from the remote village, Sukhu announced a special incentive scheme, proposed hostel facilities, and assured that helicopter taxi services would be provided at the beginning and end of every academic session. He also said arrangements would be made to facilitate admission of local children to CBSE-affiliated schools.

In the health sector, he proposed training local residents in primary healthcare to ensure immediate medical assistance in the isolated region.

Addressing a public gathering, the Chief Minister said he had come to Bara Bhangal not for politics but to share the pain and hardships of its people.

The Chief Minister further announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for two Mahila Mandals and Rs 1 lakh for a Yuvak Mandal.

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