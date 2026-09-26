Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday addressed a public meeting at Kansa Chowk in Balh Assembly constituency of Mandi district and announced a series of welfare measures and development projects for the area. He also launched a political attack on the previous BJP government, alleging that its tenure had pushed Himachal Pradesh into a debt trap.

One of the major announcements was a change in the eligibility criteria for the ‘Mukhya Mantri Ka Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana’. The Chief Minister said the mandatory requirement of completing one day of MGNREGA work to avail benefits under the scheme would be removed. He also announced that the annual family income limit would be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. Eligible women above the age of 21 would receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,500, he said.

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Sukhu alleged that the previous BJP-led double-engine government had pushed Himachal Pradesh into a debt trap and misused the state’s resources. He claimed that the state had received around Rs 60,000 crore through GST compensation and Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) during the previous government, but alleged that the funds were not utilised properly.

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He said the Congress government, which came to power around 45 months ago, had taken several decisions keeping the interests of ordinary people in mind. He cited the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees as one of the decisions taken at the first Cabinet meeting. According to the Chief Minister, the decision was followed by the Centre stopping financial assistance of around Rs 1,600 crore to Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu said his government had faced both natural disasters and political challenges during its tenure. He stated that around 23,000 disaster-damaged houses were rebuilt using state resources. He also referred to the political developments in the state and said the Congress government’s strength in the Assembly had returned to 40 MLAs.

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The CM said the Congress government was working towards making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant while taking measures to curb corruption and ensure that people received their entitlements. He highlighted welfare initiatives for employees, pensioners, orphaned children and widows.

On the Kishau Multipurpose Project, Sukhu said the state government had strongly represented Himachal Pradesh’s interests. He claimed that the state had saved around Rs 3,000 crore in expenditure by securing its interests in the project. He further said the project could generate annual revenue of approximately Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh in the future.

He also compared the procurement prices of milk under the previous and present governments. He said cow’s milk, which was earlier being procured at Rs 32 per litre, was now being purchased at Rs 61 per litre, while the procurement price of buffalo milk had been fixed at Rs 71 per litre. He said the government planned to increase milk procurement prices further.

Sukhu announced that recruitment to 800 police constable posts would be conducted soon. He also said an MRI machine costing Rs 23 crore was being installed at Nerchowk Medical College.

Highlighting improvements in healthcare staffing, he said hospitals had around 35 per cent of the required staff during the previous BJP government, while the figure had increased to around 60 per cent under the present government. The government, he said, aimed to raise the staffing level to 80 per cent.

The CM also targeted former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur over development in Mandi district. He said that during the last Assembly election, the BJP had raised the issue of regionalism in Mandi and won nine of the district’s 10 Assembly seats.

Sukhu alleged that despite this electoral mandate, the previous BJP government neglected most parts of Mandi district in terms of development, with the exception of the Seraj Assembly constituency.

Referring specifically to Balh, he said that had Congress candidate Prakash Chaudhary won the previous election, he would have been a minister in the state government.

The CM also criticised the local BJP MLA, alleging that issues concerning the constituency were not being raised effectively in the Assembly. He further alleged factionalism within the BJP and referred to differences concerning leaders who had joined the party from the Congress.

Sukhu indicated that a pending instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees would be released soon. He said employees would be able to celebrate Diwali well this year and claimed that the financial position of the state was improving.

During the programme, Sukhu announced several development projects for the Balh Assembly constituency. These included:

Development project / Announcement Allocation / Details Jal Shakti Department and Electricity Board divisions at Nerchowk Opening announced DSP office at Nerchowk Opening announced Irrigation and drinking water schemes in Balh Rs 3 crore Dumping site Rs 1 crore Kansa Stadium Rs 50 lakh for repair Roads under Public Works Department Rs 3 crore for repair and maintenance Ridoo, Nalu and Saryad roads Rs 60 lakh for metalling and paving Mahila Mandals present at the programme Rs 35,000 each CBSE school at Gurkota Opening from next academic session

Former minister Prakash Chaudhary welcomed Chief Minister Sukhu to Balh and highlighted government schemes for women, youth and government employees. He said the initiative to send orphaned children abroad for exposure visits reflected the government’s approach towards their future.

Chaudhary also alleged that the Central Government was depriving Himachal Pradesh of its rightful financial entitlements. Despite financial challenges, he said, the state government was maintaining financial discipline. He further alleged that the BJP was attempting to win elections by making promises that could not be fulfilled.