CM Sukhu bats for slum-free state with affordable housing

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 29

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has asked officials to come up with a concrete plan to provide affordable houses for slum dwellers, particularly in Shimla, so that they can live in a better and hygienic environment.

Other directions Service ducts will be provided in Shimla to make the city free from overhanging service wires

All public utilities and services must be made online so that the public do not face any inconvenience

While presiding over the review meeting of Urban Development, Town and Country Planning and Municipal Corporations here today, Sukhu said that efforts must be made to make all municipalities self-sufficient and self-sustainable by creating sources of income.

He directed the Shimla MC officials to resolve the issue of Sanjauli parking so that the corporation could earn some income from this ambitious project. He further said that the offices, which were functioning in private buildings, must be shifted to the Tutikandi parking, where about six floors were lying vacant.

The CM further said his government was contemplating creating a few more municipal corporations, particularly in growing towns such as Una, Hamirpur and Baddi-Barotiwala, etc., provided they fulfilled all required norms. “This would not only stop unplanned construction but also ensure planned development of these fast-emerging towns,” he said.

He said the state government was mulling shifting a part of Dhalli workshop to a suitable place so that a bus stand for upper Shimla could be constructed there. “This would reduce traffic congestion in the city and also facilitate the commuters of the upper Shimla area,” he said.

While reviewing the meeting of the Public Works Department, Sukhu said that the time limit for invitation and processing of tenders for online publication must be fixed for seven days for all state works, including NABARD. He said that all tendering process must be completed within 20 days, adding that the officers responsible for any delay would be held responsible and strict action would be taken against the erring officer.