CM Sukhu bets big on high-end tourism

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the Himachal Pradesh Government planned to invest between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore in the tourism sector over the next five years, with a focus on high-end tourism, infrastructure development and improved air connectivity.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Koti Golf Cup-2026 at the Naldehra Golf Course near Shimla, where he presented trophies to the winners.

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Sukhu said Rs 3,000 crore was being spent on land acquisition for the expansion of Kangra airport. The state government was also providing Rs 35 crore under the Viability Gap Funding mechanism to support flight operations.

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He said the government was working to connect all district headquarters through heliport facilities. Efforts were also underway to introduce connecting flights from Shimla to improve air accessibility and make travel more convenient for tourists.

The Chief Minister said the expansion of Kangra airport would facilitate the operation of larger aircraft, increase tourist arrivals and give a further boost to tourism across the state.

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Highlighting efforts to promote sustainable tourism, Sukhu said 60 eco-tourism sites had been leased out, generating Rs 22 crore in revenue for the state exchequer.

Describing Naldehra Golf Course as one of Himachal’s most scenic golf destinations, he credited Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh for contributing to its development. Sukhu reiterated that the government was undertaking policy changes to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant.

Speaking on the occasion, Anirudh Singh said efforts were being made to make the golf course financially self-sustainable. He added that the facility had been opened to tourists and was attracting a large number of visitors.

Singh said the state government had provided ₹1.82 crore for the golf course’s development.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi was also present at the event.