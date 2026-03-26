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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CM Sukhu celebrates 62nd birthday with drone flower shower 

CM Sukhu celebrates 62nd birthday with drone flower shower 

Says his government has begun the state’s economic revival

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:38 PM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with his wife Kamlesh Thakur during his birthday celebrations in Shimla on Thursday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated his 62nd birthday in style on Thursday, with a drone showering flower petals on him and others at his official residence. Thousands of supporters gathered to wish him.

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Amid nonstop pahari music and dance performances by his supporters, CM Sukhu said his government had begun the state’s economic revival, and the financial health of Himachal Pradesh would improve significantly in the next four to five months.

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“The Budget we have presented is for the common people. On my birthday, I want to assure them that we will take even better decisions in the coming months to ensure the prosperity of the state and its people,” he said, adding that tough situations did not unnerve him.

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