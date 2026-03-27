CM Sukhu celebrates birthday, pledges economic revival, disburses housing aid

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while celebrating his 62nd birthday here on Thursday, assured people that the financial health of the state would improve significantly over the next four-five months. Thousands of people from different walks of life gathered at his residence to celebrate his birthday with a drone showering flower petals on him and others during the celebrations.

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Amid ‘pahari’ music and dance performed by his supporters, Sukhu highlighted his government’s focus on economic revival, saying the state’s financial health would improve significantly over the next four-five months. “The Budget we have presented is for common people. On my birthday, I want to assure the public that we will take even better decisions in the coming time to foster prosperity for the state and its people,” he said, adding that challenging situations do not unnerve him.

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On the occasion, the Chief Minister provided financial assistance to 18 women beneficiaries under the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Each woman received Rs 1 lakh as the first installment of a total aid of Rs 3 lakh to support the construction of their own homes.

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Additionally, a blood donation camp and a boxing competition were organised at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex by the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress and State Youth units. Sukhu also planted a Chinar sapling within the premises of Oak Over, symbolising environmental conservation and sustainable growth.