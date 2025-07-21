DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Himachal Pradesh / CM Sukhu condoles death of Subedar Sanjay Kumar

CM Sukhu condoles death of Subedar Sanjay Kumar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:44 AM Jul 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the demise of Subedar Sanjay Kumar of the Artillery Regiment, who passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Advertisement

He was a resident of Sunehat of Kangra district. The CM said the untimely death of a brave soldier was irreparable loss. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri also expressed grief and conveyed his condolences to the family.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts