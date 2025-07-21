CM Sukhu condoles death of Subedar Sanjay Kumar

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the demise of Subedar Sanjay Kumar of the Artillery Regiment, who passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Advertisement

He was a resident of Sunehat of Kangra district. The CM said the untimely death of a brave soldier was irreparable loss. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri also expressed grief and conveyed his condolences to the family.