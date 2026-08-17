CM Sukhu disburses Rs 20.61-crore aid to 4,967 beneficiaries

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu distributed financial assistance of over Rs 20.61 crore to 4,967 beneficiaries under various welfare schemes of the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board during the Independence Day function at Barsar near here yesterday.

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As many as 1,758 families got Rs 8.98 crore under the Marriage Assistance Scheme, and 2,788 beneficiaries were provided Rs 7.89 crore under the Education Assistance Scheme. As many as 17 beneficiaries received Rs 3.54 lakh as medical assistance. Similarly, financial assistance of Rs 1.49 crore was provided to 60 beneficiaries under the Death and Funeral Assistance Scheme, and 109 beneficiaries received Rs 38.02 lakh under the Maternity and Paternity Assistance Scheme.

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As many as 68 beneficiaries were provided financial assistance of Rs 89.77 lakh for the construction of houses. Further, 63 beneficiaries received Rs 12 lakh under the Mentally Disabled Assistance Scheme, and 61 single, deserted and differently-abled women were provided assistance of Rs 61 lakh. Under the Child Birth Gift Scheme, 39 beneficiaries received financial assistance of Rs 19.89 lakh.

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The Chief Minister also honoured Dr Rajendra Kanwar, a 77-year-old retired Senior Medical Officer, for his exemplary contribution to society. Dr Kanwar has donated his entire movable and immovable property, valued at over Rs 80 crore, to Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital, Hamirpur.

He also honoured the family members of freedom fighters and launched a song ‘Wo Ruka Nahi’ on the occasion.