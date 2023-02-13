CM Sukhu, Dy CM Agnihotri congratulate new Governor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 12

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri have congratulated Shiv Pratap Shukla on his appointment as Himachal Pradesh Governor.

Shukla has replaced Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who has been appointed the Bihar Governor. Congratulating Shukla, the CM said his wide experience in public life would benefit the state and its people.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also congratulated the new Governor, saying the state would benefit from his long political and administrative experience. BJP state president Suresh Kashyap praised the outgoing Governor saying his term had been outstanding for the state.

Shukla will be the fifth Governor the state has had since 2019. The other four are Acharya Devvrat (August 12, 2015, to July 21, 2019), Kalraj Mishra (July 22, 2019, to Sept 10, 2019), Bandaru Dattatreya (September 11, 2019, to July 13, 2021) and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (July 13, 2021, to February 11, 2023).