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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CM Sukhu: Himachal Pradesh aims to emerge as healthcare hub in 10 years

CM Sukhu: Himachal Pradesh aims to emerge as healthcare hub in 10 years

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Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:51 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurates the new academic block of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College at Jolsappar, near Hamirpur.
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The healthcare sector in Himachal Pradesh has witnessed significant improvement over the past four years and the state government is committed to further strengthening health infrastructure, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the new academic block of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College at Jolsappar, near Hamirpur.

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The Chief Minister said the state government was taking several steps to strengthen healthcare services, with a focus on modern technology and expanding access to quality treatment. Instead of relying on traditional methods, the government was adopting advanced medical technologies to improve healthcare delivery, he added.

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Sukhu said the government aimed to position Himachal Pradesh among the leading states in healthcare over the next 10 years, making it a preferred destination for patients from other parts of the country.

To achieve this goal, advanced medical equipment, including MRI and 3-Tesla MRI machines, was being installed at medical colleges across the state. These facilities would enable people to access better treatment closer to their homes, he said.

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The Chief Minister said robotic surgery facilities had been introduced at four medical colleges in the state. Automated laboratories were also being established at every medical college, at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore each.

He said the recruitment of doctors was being undertaken on an ongoing basis to strengthen healthcare services. The state government was also considering relaxing bond requirements for doctors pursuing postgraduate medical education.

CM Sukhu hits out at BJP over medical college

The Chief Minister accused BJP leaders of misleading people over the establishment of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital at Jolsappar. He said the institution was sanctioned by the UPA government under then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, with an initial allocation of Rs 189 crore. Sukhu alleged that the Centre provided no further funds and delayed the project. He said his government had released over Rs 300 crore for its speedy completion.

Sukhu asked former Union Minister Anurag Thakur what he had contributed to the establishment of the medical college, instead of making what he termed false claims. He said Anurag could have helped expedite the mandatory clearances from central agencies required for the construction of the institution.

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