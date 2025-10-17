CM Sukhu launches book on ‘media trials’

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today unveiled “Media trial in Indian democracy”, a new book authored by Dr Neelam Sharma, Dean of Students’ Welfare and Associate Professor of Journalism at APG Shimla University. The launch ceremony was held at Oak Over, the CM’s official residence.

The 124-page book, comprising six chapters, explores the phenomenon of media trials within India’s democratic and judicial framework. Drawing from her doctoral research, Dr Sharma analyses key case studies to examine how media influence intersects with justice delivery, ethics and public perception.

Dr Sharma said the publication offers critical insights for students, researchers, media practitioners and legal experts.