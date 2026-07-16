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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CM Sukhu launches free coaching programme for police constable aspirants

CM Sukhu launches free coaching programme for police constable aspirants

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:21 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a comprehensive free training, physical coaching and guidance programme for candidates aspiring to join the Himachal Pradesh Police as constables. The initiative has been launched to enhance employment opportunities for the state's youth and equip them with the skills and preparation required to succeed in the recruitment process.

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The decision follows the advertisement issued by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on July 9, 2026 for the recruitment of 800 constables. The Chief Minister has directed the Director General of Police to organise structured training programmes through all Armed Police Battalions across the state. The programme would provide free coaching for the written examination, physical efficiency test preparation, detailed guidance on the recruitment process, personality development, discipline, motivational sessions and mentoring by experienced police officers and professional trainers.

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The Chief Minister said the initiative reflects the state government's commitment to ensuring that every deserving candidate has an equal opportunity to compete, regardless of economic or geographical constraints. He said that the programme would be particularly beneficial for aspirants from rural, remote and tribal areas, where access to quality coaching and training facilities is often limited.

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He said the initiative would encourage greater participation of local youth in the recruitment process and help the HP Police induct dedicated, disciplined, physically fit and service-oriented personnel.

Sukhu said that the HP Police would shortly issue detailed information regarding the training schedule, venues and registration process. Interested candidates have been advised to stay updated through official communications issued by the HP Police at their nearest Armed Police Battalion or the District Police Office.

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