DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal / CM Sukhu opposes ‘one nation, one election’ Bill, gives opinion to JPC

CM Sukhu opposes ‘one nation, one election’ Bill, gives opinion to JPC

Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur also attends meeting
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:46 PM Jun 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses a press conference in Shimla. PTI file
Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the Congress was opposed to the ‘one nation, one election’ Bill and he had made some suggestions before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) which was visiting the state to elicit views on the issue.

Advertisement

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, pertaining to the proposal of ‘one nation- one election’, held a meeting with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today. The JPC headed by PP Choudhary engaged in detailed deliberations on the proposed ‘one nation, one election’ framework with Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri here today. The Chief Minister presented the view point of the Congress as well as of the Himachal Government before the JPC.

Member of Parliament from Hamirpur constituency Anurag Thakur also attended the meeting as a member of the Committee.

Advertisement

“We have given certain suggestions on strengthening of democracy which must be incorporated. We were informed about the Draft Bill and we found that the ambit of the Bill had been widened,” he said. “We have given a suggestion that by-elections should be held within one year and not six months as is the mandate presently,” he said.

Sukhu said the Assembly elections in Himachal were due in 2027 and in case the amendment comes into effect from 2029 then what will the term of that government which is elected to power in the next Vidhan Sabha polls. “We sought clarification on some issues like what happens if the tenure of a regime is not over, government falls or MLA resigns,” he said.

Advertisement

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania also met the JPC and shared his views on the proposed Bill. “Implementing the ‘one nation- one election’ Bill will curtail the term of the legislative Assemblies which will be against the laid down norms,” he said.

The Speaker said several administrative steps will have to be initiated in case the ‘one nation-one election, Bill is to be implemented. He however, admitted that the concept is good from the viewpoint that it will helpful in checking huge expenditure that has to be made on holding elections every now and then.

Supporting the ‘one nation-one election’ Bill, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the holding of simultaneous elections will put an end to the time wasted in repeated elections and the functioning of the government coming to a standstill for months together.

He said the Lok Sabh and Assembly elections were held simultaneously from 1951 to 1967 in India and in Himachal till 1977. “One nation-one election is the need of the hour and though terms of some assemblies might get curtailed in the long run it will be in the interest of the country,” said Thakur.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts