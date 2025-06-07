DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / CM Sukhu presides over closing ceremony of Shimla summer fest

CM Sukhu presides over closing ceremony of Shimla summer fest

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:42 AM Jun 07, 2025 IST
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being honoured at the closing ceremony of the Shimla Summer Festival.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the closing ceremony of the International Shimla Summer Festival at the Ridge on Thursday evening. The Chief Minister also released the souvenir of the summer festival on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, who is also chairman of the International Shimla Summer Festival Organising Committee, presented a memento, a traditional Himachali cap and shawl to the Chief Minister. Following the ceremony, the CM also interacted with tourists.

Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLA Harish Janartha, Principal Adviser (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, Mayor Surender Chauhan and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

