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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CM Sukhu prioritises quality education in govt schools: Bittu

CM Sukhu prioritises quality education in govt schools: Bittu

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Dinesh Kanwar
Tribune News Service
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:31 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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CM’s Political Adviser Sunil Sharma Bittu at the annual function of Government Model Senior Secondary School.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has prioritised quality education in government schools to equip students to compete in an increasingly competitive world. This was stated by Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to the Chief Minister, while addressing the annual function of Government Model Senior Secondary School (HP Board) here today.

Bittu said the Chief Minister had initiated comprehensive reforms in the education sector, including the transition of several schools across the state to the CBSE curriculum. He said the old Boys’ School in Hamirpur had been converted into a co-educational institution affiliated with the CBSE.

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He added that there was initially a proposal to hand over the old Girls’ School premises for setting up a science college. However, following public demand, the Chief Minister decided to convert it into a co-educational school affiliated with the HP Board. This would give students the option of pursuing education under the state board.

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Bittu said several key institutions had been established in the district, including a medical college, North India’s first Allied Health Sciences College, a dental college, a nursing college and the state’s first dedicated science college. He said these institutions had helped Hamirpur emerge as a major education hub in North India.

Later, Bittu presented awards to students for their achievements in academics, sports, cultural events and other activities. Earlier, Principal Poonam Chauhan presented the school’s annual report, followed by cultural performances by students.

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Councillor Rajesh Chaudhary, Rakesh Verma, Deepti Rana, Principal of Shaheed Captain Mridul Sharma Memorial Senior Secondary School, Congress leader Rajesh Anand, Shahanshah, Manoj Sharma, RC Dogra, Purushottam Kalia, Tony Thakur and school staff were also present.

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