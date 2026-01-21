DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / CM Sukhu receives bomb threat for Republic Day, probe on

CM Sukhu receives bomb threat for Republic Day, probe on

The email was received by the Deputy Commissioner’s office, prompting the DC to take cognisance of the matter

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:04 PM Jan 21, 2026 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File
An unknown person has been booked for sending an email threatening to blow up Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with a bomb during the upcoming Republic Day function in Shimla. The email was received by the Deputy Commissioner’s office, prompting the DC to take cognisance of the matter. A case was immediately registered by the police, and an investigation is underway.

The DC stated that the sender claims to be from a Khalistani outfit, but the exact source is being identified. He said police were directed to conduct an investigation as soon as the email was received. A letter regarding the email has been forwarded to the DGP, Secretary (Home), and the Chief Secretary.

The DC added that while similar emails have been received earlier, which turned out to be hoaxes, this email is being taken seriously, and strict vigil will be maintained to ensure no security lapse during the function.

