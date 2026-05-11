CM Sukhu reviews construction of Shimla Sabzi Mandi complex

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said world-class commercial and economic hubs were being developed in the state to decongest urban centres, strengthen institutional infrastructure and generate sustainable revenue.

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While presiding over a meeting of the Urban Development Department in Shimla, the CM said the state government was focusing on the development of modern commercial spaces, smart parking facilities and green-blue public zones. He directed the department to expedite the execution of the Sabzi Mandi Central Business District (CBD) project in Shimla and the proposed City Centre project in Hamirpur.

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Sukhu said Rs 330 crore would be spent on the Shimla Sabzi Mandi project, which would be developed in two phases. He said Rs 210 crore would be incurred under the first phase, out of which Rs 160 crore had already been provided to the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the Public Works Department.

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He directed the SMC to ensure the vacation of 53 residences, six sheds, the SJPNL office, the office of the councillor, the Food Security Office and five shops by May 21, so that demolition work could begin in July. He also directed the authorities to complete the tendering process for the project by August.

Reviewing the progress of the proposed Rs 140 crore City Centre project in Hamirpur, the Chief Minister said the project would be constructed after the dismantling of the old bus stand, as the new bus stand was nearing completion.

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He said Rs 80 crore had already been approved, while the remaining funds would be arranged through the public-private partnership mode. He added that the Detailed Project Report for the project had already been prepared.

Sukhu said the Himachal Road Transport Corporation would issue notices to occupants to vacate the premises. He directed the PWD to complete the tendering process within one month after clearance of the site.

Vikramaditya Singh, Minister for Public Works (PWD), Youth Services & Sports, and Urban Development, along with other senior officers was present during the meeting.