The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, Shimla, formally called off the strike on Sunday following an assurance by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, but a section of the doctors refused to abide by the decision.

The stalemate over the indefinite strike across the state seems to have been resolved only partially as a faction of the doctors is adamant on the revocation of the termination of Dr Raghav Nirula, accused of assaulting a patient at the IGMC.

“We are feeling very unsafe and vulnerable. We must be assured in writing that Dr Raghav’s termination will be revoked and the safety of doctors ensured,” said a resident doctor, who continued to protest outside the IGMC along with others.

The decision by the RDA to call off the strike came after some tough talking by CM Sukhu, who categorically made it clear that channels for communication would open only once the doctors shed their “ego and call off the strike”.

RDA president Dr Sohil Sharma and general secretary Dr Adarsh Sharma said following an assurance by the CM of a detailed inquiry into the incident, the strike had been called off.

CM Sukhu, on his return from Delhi today, said the protesting doctors must shed their ego and resume duty as there was no justification in their strike when he had already assured them that the government was willing to get the matter re-inquired. “There is simply no justification in the strike by the resident doctors. It is strange that they are so adamant that they are not even willing to listen to the Chief Minister,” said Sukhu.

The resident doctors across Himachal proceeded on a strike following the termination of the services of a senior resident, Dr Raghav Nirula, for allegedly assaulting a patient at the IGMC last week.

Sukhu said the aggression shown by the senior resident, as seen in the video, was totally unjustified as the doctor could have avoided the ugly spat and just reported it to his seniors.

“People look up to doctors as God and beating up a patient like this is totally wrong,” he said, adding that it was the duty of the government to protect the interest of both doctors as well as patients but “what is wrong cannot be ignored”.

He clarified that the government did not wish to ruin the career of any doctor but if he had made a mistake, he must admit it. He said the doctors were on strike for a wrong reason.