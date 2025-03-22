CM Sukhu seeks compensation for 2023 monsoon damages from Centre

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today, urging him to release compensation for damages incurred during the 2023 monsoon season. The state had claimed financial assistance under post-disaster needs assessment, but relief is still pending from the central government.

Sukhu informed Shah that the state suffered significant losses due to devastating rains, affecting drinking water, irrigation schemes, and causing substantial damage to infrastructure, including roads and bridges. The Chief Minister emphasised that the catastrophe required large-scale relief and rehabilitation measures, which the state has managed with its own resources so far.

The meeting also discussed various other state-related issues. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Sukhu of all possible assistance. Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary Revenue Onkar Chand Sharma was also present during the meeting.