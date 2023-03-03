CM Sukhu to inaugurate Sujanpur Holi fest

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 2

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will be the chief guest on the inaugural function of the national level Holi Utsav at Sujanpur on March 5. This was stated by Debashweta Banik, Deputy Commissioner, here today.

She said final touches were being given to the preparations to make the festival engrossing and entertaining. She said the CM would arrive at Sujanpur by 3 pm and participate in prayers at Murli Manohar temple and religious procession. He would inaugurate exhibitions displaying exhibits and achievements of various departments of the state government. The CM would inaugurate Saras Mela being organised for the first time at Sujanpur.

The DC said that the CM would open a cultural evening. Apart from local artistes, folk dancers and singers, the administration had invited many star entertainers on the occasion.

On March 5, Punjabi singer Kaka, Kusum Jassi and Gaurav Kaundal will entertain the audience. Singer Mannat Noor and Mamta Bhardwaj would be major entertainers on the concluding day, said the DC.